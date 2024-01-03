Tionna Lodge contributing at Southern and other El Paso athletes finding success in college

Several El Paso athletes are finding success at the college level. Here is a look at how some of them are doing.

Andress graduate Tionna Lidge is averaging 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for Southern University and helped the team to a win vs. Oklahoma last month.

Andress graduate Hannah Cooper is averaging 12.1 points per game and has 49 assists for the Oral Roberts University women's basketball team.

Franklin graduate Katia Gallegos is averaging 6.8 points per game for the University of Tulsa.

San Elizario graduate Victoria Perez is averaging 8.4 points per game and has 34 assists and 21 steals for Colorado Christian.

Southern Jaguars center Tionna Lidge (21) blocks the shot oof Oklahoma Sooners guard Kennady Tucker (4) during a women's basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Southern at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Oklahoma lost 79-70.

Pebble Hills graduate Victoria Aguayo is averaging 11.5 points per game for Sul Ross State and is shooting 77.8% from the free throw line.

Eastlake graduate Cheyanne Bonilla is averaging 9.2 points per game for Sul Ross State and has 49 assists.

Ysleta graduate Omar Ibarra is averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for Sul Ross State University.

Chapin graduate Manny Flores is averaging 4.7 points and has 28 assists for the Sul Ross State men's basketball team.

Dec 5, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) controls the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Chapin graduate Bryson Goldsmith is averaging 4.3 points and has nine assists for the Nebraska Kearney men's basketball team.

Burges graduate Tristen Newton is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the University of Connecticut. Also has 73 assists and 17 steals.

Former Chapin player KJ Lewis is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for the University of Arizona. Also has 32 assists and 15 steals.

Socorro graduate Matt Pena has made 22 3-pointers this season for McMurry University and is averaging 8.3 points per game.

Del Valle graduate Donovan Black is averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Western New Mexico.

Pebble Hills graduate Payton Fields is averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds for St. Bonaventure. She has 13 assists and eight steals.

Clint graduate Marcus Juarez is averaging 10.1 points per game for the University of Dallas.

Eastlake graduate Vanessa Herrera is averaging 6.0 points per game for New Mexico Highlands and has made 15 3-pointers this season.

Canutillo graduate Alyssa Bonilla is averaging 5.6 points per game and has 32 assists for Missouri Western State University.

Canutillo graduate Sadi Clemons is playing for the Grand River College women's basketball team and is averaging 10.6 points per game and is shooting 48.4% from the field.

More: UTEP sports news Listless UTEP men hammered by Seattle on eve of conference play

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Tionna Lodge amonth multiple El Paso athletes finding college success