Tioga sends thirteen to the next level

Tioga sends thirteen to the next level

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga high school will send thirteen of their top athletes to the next level.

One of Tioga high school’s best athletic classes in their history signed to the next level, on Monday. This year’s class is one of the most successful in school history. The Tiger signees helped their school to over 919 wins, 17 state medals, 5 tournament state championship, 3 dual meet state championships, 10 state finals appearances, 15 Section IV titles, 5 Section IV Dual Meet crowns, 5 Section IV Tournament titles, 8 All-American statuses.

A list of all 13 signees is listed below:

Deakon Bailey – Binghamton University Wrestling

Caden Bellis – University of Pennsylvania Wrestling

Ousmane Duncanson – Lock Haven University Wrestling

Gianni Silvestri – Clarion University Wrestling

Drew Macumber – SUNY Cortland Wrestling

Tyler Roe – Stevens University Wrestling

Gavin Fisher – Utica University Football

Cameron Rought – Utica University Football

Chloe Gillette – Utica University Field Hockey

Evan Sickler – Penn State Altoona Basketball

Valentino “Tino” Rossi – SUNY Brockport Football

Karson Sindoni – Ithaca College Football

Joshua Benjamin-Doyle – Mansfield University Sprint Football

Stick with 18 Sports as we follow the college careers of Tioga’s outstanding class of athletes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.