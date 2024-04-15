Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson earns Winter MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and one of the area’s top high school wrestlers has been named MVP.

Tioga senior Ousmane Duncanson has earned the 18 Sports Winter MVP for the winter season. Duncanson capped off one of the most decorated runs in high school wrestling history that our area and state has ever seen. Ousmane won his third consecutive New York State Wrestling Championship in Albany in February.

The D-I Lock Haven University bound wrestler ended his high school career with a (33-0) record and won his final 91 matches straight finishing with a career mark of (111-2). Duncanson then placed fifth at the Senior High School Nationals in Virginia Beach earlier this month.

Tuesday, 18 Sports will reveal the Female Sports MVP. We congratulate Duncanson on the honor and for his outstanding wrestling career thus far.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.