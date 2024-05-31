Tioga County Pa. Special Olympics holds annual track and field competition

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County Pennsylvania Special Olympics held its annual track and field competition today in Mansfield.

The competition took place at the Karl Van Norman Field on Commonwealth University Mansfield’s campus on Friday, May 31. The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m. with the parade of athletes, which was followed by the presentation of the Special Olympics torch with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police and the athlete oath.

Photo of the Special Olympics Torch presentation by Joshua Janca from North Penn-Liberty High School and Pennsylvania State Police.

A Special Olympics banner was presented by Levi Mahosky from Wellsboro School District and Todd Crumb from Partners in Progress.

This year, 260 athletes around Tioga County registered to participate in events including softball toss, long jump, walking and running events and more. In addition, more than 400 volunteers participated in the event.

Also featured was the Olympic Village, which is a fun and informative event that provides the athletes the opportunity to engage with organizations between their events. During this time, athletes had the opportunity to participate in games, including the annual favorite, the dunk tank.

Organizations that participated this year included Army Corps of Engineers, Bayada, BeST Transit, Bradford Tioga Head Start, Tioga County Dairy Princess Promotion, Endless Mountains Mobility, KC101, Laurel Health Center, Laurel Health K9 Search and Rescue, North Central PA AHeC, North-Penn Mansfield Art Club, PA Special Olympics, Partners in Progress, Penn State Master Gardeners, Tioga County Partnership and the Tioga County YMCA.

All of the training and competition opportunities for the Special Olympics are provided to the athletes and their families free of charge.

Special Olympics PA has a mission to provide year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities by giving them the opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy, as well as share the gift of skills and friendship with their families, other athletes and the community.











