A tiny town's football team gets its field of dreams

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

It's a year ending in a number, so a Gophers coach must be being mentioned as a candidate for a high-profile job at another school. In 2020, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck was linked to the Tennessee job. In 2019, Fleck was mentioned in connection to the Florida State job, while then men's basketball coach Richard Pitino's name was connected to Arkansas' vacancy. And so on throughout ...