The tiny bug that could be the answer to your moth problem

Moths have terrorised British homes for years, eating their way through hundreds of pounds worth of clothes, carpets and furniture. Since mothballs were banned in 2008 over concerns about their toxicity, their numbers have multiplied.

But now, a tiny parasitic wasp that attacks moth eggs is gaining traction as an effective, chemical-free solution.

It’s the latest in a series of extreme measures people are being forced to take to solve traditional problems. Last month it was reported that scientists were exploring how a type of jumping insect could help tackle Japanese knotweed – the scourge of gardeners and surveyors.

Trichogramma, which are less than 0.5mm long and barely visible to the naked eye, are increasingly being used by museums to combat infestations of moths, with promising results.

As a natural predator of moths including Tineola Bisselliella, the most common clothes moth in Britain, they lay their own eggs inside the moth eggs.

Their larvae grow into fully formed wasps inside the moth eggs and emerge by chewing a hole in them, killing their hosts.

When there are no more moth eggs available for them to reproduce in, the parasites die. Within just a few weeks, the moths can be eradicated.

Armando Mendez, integrated pest management coordinator at the Natural History Museum, said growing numbers of museums around the world are turning to these wasps to manage clothes moths.

He has increased the use of the wasps as part of his pest control strategy at the Natural History Museum.

In one of their storage facilities they had problems with moths in summer 2020 that forced them to fumigate – but the insects came back the following year.

This prompted Mr Mendez to start using the wasps in the following spring as a form of prevention, which he has continued doing since then.

“We used quite a lot of them because they don’t work very well in open spaces, and this was a very wide open space – they work better in enclosed spaces and small rooms – but they did work in combination with some deep cleaning and other preventative strategies,” he said. “They work very, very well for our natural history store.”

A couple of years ago a display case of taxidermy pheasants became infested, which presented a problem because they could not use traditional methods, like fumigating.

“The fumigation would have stained the glass from the inside and it would have been very costly and very difficult to clean up, so we decided to try Trichogramma to control it,” Mr Mendez said. “It worked really well. Within a month and a half or two months, we had the display case clear.”

At just 0.5mm long, Trichogramma are barely visible to the naked eye - Kenny Gray/National Trust

How do the wasps solve the problem?

The museum buys the insects from Historyonics, a supplier that specialises in pest management materials for cultural heritage.

The use of these wasps hails from the world of agriculture, where researchers have long been looking for natural ways of controlling insects by using their natural predators.

The wasps come in small cardboard boxes and can only be stored for about a week or a week and a half at a temperature of about 4C. They can be used all year. A few hundred wasps are released which can cover about four or five cubic metres.

The Natural History Museum first tried out the wasps in 2019 after hearing about them from other pest management experts at international conferences.

“It’s spreading, especially because suppliers are now meeting the demand,” Mr Mendez said. “You can find them in the UK easily. Just a few years ago you had to go to Germany or Austria.”

He said museums are keen to try out new pest control strategies that do not involve chemicals.

“It’s a big trend, for many reasons – for human safety and for the collection’s safety,” he said. “In the Natural History Museum, we have an extra reason: our collections are often used for research, so if you spray chemicals on them their future use might be compromised.”

There are a few downsides. The wasps are expensive compared with other types of pest control, and they are easily killed by any residual pesticides in the environment.

Julian Ives, an entomologist at Dragonfli, a pest control supplier, said Trichogramma have become their bestselling product since they started offering the insects online 18 months ago.

Although the insects are native to the UK, Dragonfli imports them from the Netherlands, where their parent company breeds them.

So – should you buy them to prevent holey jumpers?

“We’ve had a tremendous uptake from the general public because they’re desperate for a solution,” Mr Ives said. “If you’ve spent hundreds of pounds on a cashmere jumper and you find it’s been eaten by clothes moths, you’re pretty keen to find a solution.”

He expects wasps to become more commonly used to treat moths, adding that Dragonfli is in discussions with large pest control companies and their clients, including well-known clothing lines.

Mr Ives said moths have proliferated in recent years not only because some pesticides have been banned, but also because the insects are building up resistance to chemicals that are still on the market.

“Every time you use the insecticide, small amounts of insects that you’re using it against will survive,” he said. “The more you use it, the less effective that insecticide becomes.”

