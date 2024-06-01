Tiny Archibald: Larry Bird’s first floor general with the Boston Celtics

When Larry Bird joined the NBA after being drafted by the Boston Celtics, his team’s point guard was Nate “Tiny” Archibald. An accomplished icon in his own right, he is not as well known as he ought to be for a floor general who was instrumental in hanging one of Boston’s banner.

A 14-season veteran of the league, Archibald won the sole title of his career with the Celtics and the Hick From French Lick. It would be the six-time All-Star’s penultimate stop of his career, Tiny leaving the team and joining the Milwaukee Bucks after being cut by Boston in the 1983 NBA offseason.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to get to know Archibald better.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire