Tino Anjorin: Portsmouth midfielder rues 'heartbreaking' injury-hit season

Portsmouth midfielder Tino Anjorin says he is frustrated at missing so much of the League One promotion chasers' successful campaign due to injury.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Chelsea, tore his hamstring and was then sidelined for five months.

"It was heartbreaking not to be able to contribute more with this brilliant group," Anjorin told BBC Radio Solent.

"The fact I was missing out on so much of this season was absolutely gutting for me."

Anjorin joined Portsmouth from the Premier Leauge side on loan in summer 2023 and made seven appearances, scoring one goal in his time prior to his injury.

On Tuesday he made his long-awaited return to the action for the Blues after spending time back in training getting back to match fitness.

Manager John Mousinho sent him on as 70th minute substitute to loud applause at Fratton Park.

The attacking midfielder had spent his time recovering back at his parent club Chelsea and said watching Portsmouth's success from afar had been difficult for him.

"It was tough because I felt wanted here at Portsmouth," Anjorin said.

"I was really happy and comfortable with the group so to be doing my recovery away from it all was difficult."

Seven points will secure promotion for Mousinho's side to the Championship however if they win their next two games then they will also have guaranteed a top two place due to facing third placed Bolton after Shrewsbury.

Their remaining five games also include a match with promotion chasing Barnsley before ending the season away at Lincoln City.