Tinkle scores 26 as Oregon St. holds off Portland St., 81-76

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Tres Tinkle scored 26 points to lead Oregon State to an 81-76 victory over Portland State on Sunday.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Beavers (7-1), who have defeated Portland State (3-5) in all 14 matchups between the schools.

Ethan Thompson had 18 points and Zach Reichle scored 16 for Oregon State.

Portland State guard Holland Woods, who was limited in the first half with foul trouble, scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half.

Oregon State scored the first seven points of the second half - a 3-pointer by Tinkle and two Reichle layups - to take its biggest lead at 48-34.

The lead grew to as many as 19 points, but Portland State rallied and made things interesting down the stretch. Oregon State struggled against the Vikings' full-court pressure.

Portland State closed to 80-76 on Woods' jumper with 19.7 seconds left, but Oregon State's Gianni Hunt made the first of two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to close the scoring.

Oregon State led 41-34 at the break.

Oregon State and Portland State played the same teams in their previous three games - UC Santa Barbara, Grambling State and San Jose State.

Several former Oregon State hoop standouts were in attendance including 1981 consensus All-American Steve Johnson, who is the second-leading scorer in school history behind Gary Payton.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 73 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history behind Mel Counts (89). The Beavers have 13 days between games and will play four more non-conference games before the Pac-12 opener Jan. 2 at Utah.

Portland State: The Vikings can build on a solid performance against a Pac-12 opponent on the road. . Senior center Sal Nuhu missed his fourth straight game with an ankle sprain. Nuhu averages a team-high 2.3 blocks and Portland State misses his presence in the paint.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 14

Portland State hosts Cal State Northridge on Friday

