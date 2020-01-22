Tinkering Tiger preps for 2020 debut at Farmers with new equipment in bag

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods continued to tinker with his driver during Wednesday’s pro-am at Torrey Pines but it remains to be seen if the new model finds its way into the bag for Round 1.

Woods explained Tuesday that he’s been experimenting with TaylorMade’s new SIM driver and he spent the majority of Wednesday’s tune-up testing the model, which he said has produced more clubhead speed.

Tiger Tracker: Wednesday practice ahead of 2020 PGA Tour debut

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I know what my [regular] driver can do. It's a driver where I can hit a draw anytime I want, and then when I do hit a cut, it doesn't really go very far but I know I can turn it at any given time,” said Woods, who added he wants to have a similar feeling with any potential new driver.

Also in the bag for Woods this week is the new TaylorMade SIM Max fairway wood and the new Bridgestone Tour BXS golf ball.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

It’s the second consecutive year Woods has arrived at Torrey Pines for his debut with new equipment in the bag. Last year he had both a new driver and irons in play at the Farmers Insurance Open.