Tindall leads WC contingent at national finals

Jun. 6—Kaydence Tindall started riding horses before she could even walk. Now, the Weatherford College student-athlete and her favorite horse are headed to Casper, Wyoming, for the College National Finals Rodeo June 9-15.

Tindall is the Southwest Region champion in breakaway roping. She will be joined at the CNFR by regional team roping-header champion Jett Stewart and breakaway roping qualifier Harley Meged, all representing WC.

Their qualifications continue a streak dating to 2005 of Weatherford College having competitors at the CNFR, except 2020, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is an honor to be a part of such a respected and successful team," said Tindall, a native of Felda, Florida. "I knew my freshman year of high school that I wanted to be a part of it and hopefully add to their success."

Tindall first tried roping in the summer after eighth grade. She immediately fell in love with the sport.

"I was given a ranch horse to try out from a friend back home. She had been in a handful of ranch rodeos and been in the box once or twice," Tindall recalled. "I fell in love with the horse and the sport and was able to buy her.

"My first rodeo roping on her was also her first rodeo, my freshman year high school rodeo. She has taken me all through high school and my first year of college. Without her, none of this would have been possible, and I am glad the Lord gave me the opportunity to have her."

Tindall comes from a rodeo family. Her father rode broncs and advanced to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals a few times. Her mother was also a barrel racer.

"My sister did high school rodeo but then went on to play college softball instead. All my aunts, uncles, cousins are involved in the sport one way or another," she said.

Tindall qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo all four years of high school. Her freshman year, she competed in goat tying, and her sophomore through senior years, she qualified in goat tying and breakaway.

She was the Florida state champion in goat tying and breakaway her junior year.

And yes, she does plan to compete professionally. She bought her Women's Professional Rodeo Association permit this past year and competed in several pro rodeos.

"After I graduate nursing school, I am going to try to pro rodeo a lot more," she said.

She will graduate from WC with her associate of science degree in December and then enter the nursing program, she said. Her sister is a nurse practitioner.

"She has always been my biggest role model. Following in her footsteps, I also plan to become a nurse practitioner or a physician's assistant," Tindall said. "I plan to stay at WC for as long as they will let me. If all goes as planned, Coach [Johnny] Emmons will be stuck with me for at least two more years."