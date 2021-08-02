Tina Charles shines in win over France as USA advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Tina Charles shines in win over France, USA to quarterfinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, and Mystics star Tina Charles shined in a win over France.

Charles went for 15 points, five assists and made all three of her 3-point attempts against the French national team. A'ja Wilson (22 points) and Breanna Stewart (17) also chipped in to carry the scoring load.

Tina Charles was feeling it from 👌



She finished with 15 PTS, 3-3 3PM and 5 AST in the @usabasketball W! #Tokyo2020 #Basketball



🎥 @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/GWKro1sLsr — WNBA (@WNBA) August 2, 2021

The U.S. has now won 52 consecutive games at the Olympics and seems well on its way to another gold medal. If that ends up being the case, it'd be Charles' third-straight gold at the Olympics after playing on Team USA in 2012 and 2016.

Charles has been on a scoring tear since the beginning of the 2021 WNBA season. She's averaging just under 26 points per game entering the break, which is on pace for the best scoring season in league history.

The United States is set to play Australia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 12:40 a.m. ET.