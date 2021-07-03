Tina Charles with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Jazmine Jones (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 07/03/2021
The veteran big man had a rough first season in Boston, but not all of it was his fault.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...
Rickie Fowler is safely into this month's British Open, but he has other concerns where COVID safety precautions are concerned.
Mark Cavendish is winning big at the Tour again, but something weird happened Thursday as he celebrated across the finish line: His chain fell off.
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on
Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios's said he was playing "unbelievable" tennis before being forced to quit with an abdominal injury after two sets of his third-round Wimbledon clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday. It was an anti-climax for a Court One crowd who were mesmerised by Kyrgios's play early on as he outplayed the 16th seed, breaking his serve three times.
Micah Kiser and Nick Scott are training with Aaron Rodgers in Southern California, running sandhills with the 2020 MVP.
LE GRAND BORNAND, France (Reuters) -Defending champion Tadej Pogacar put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Saturday as he claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a vintage ride on the eighth stage, a 150.8-km Alpine trek from Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornand. The young Slovenian attacked on the penultimate ascent of the day, the Col de Romme, to distance all his rivals in a long-range move reminiscent of racing in the 1980s, as Belgian Dylan Teuns won the day’s laurels from the early breakaway. Pogacar was fourth on the stage behind Spain’s Ion Izaguirre and Canadian Michael Woods, second and third respectively, 49 seconds off the pace but with an advantage of more than three minutes on all his rivals for the general classification.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
With the Montreal Canadiens facing elimination it might be time to consider some roster changes for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.