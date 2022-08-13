Tina Charles with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx

Reuters

Thousands of people staged protests across parts of rebel-held northern Syria Friday after Turkey's foreign minister called for reconciliation between Syrian opposition groups backed by Ankara and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. More than 11 years after civil war broke out in Syria, the northwest near the Turkish border is the last area still in the hands of fighters seeking to topple Assad, with control divided between jihadist factions and other rebels backed by Turkey. The Turkish government maintains thousands of troops in the area and backs a coalition of armed groups opposed to Assad under the banner of the Syrian National Army (SNA).