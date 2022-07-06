Tina Charles with an And One vs. Indiana Fever
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indiana FeverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tina Charles (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Indiana Fever, 07/05/2022
Tina Charles (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Indiana Fever, 07/05/2022
Victoria Vivians (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 07/05/2022
Grambling State University announced Tuesday the termination of of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after internal investigation.
The biggest winner won't be known until the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving scenarios play out. But there are some early winners/losers in NBA free agency.
Kendrick Perkins gave what might be one of the most fascinating takes on the Kevin Durant trade rumors since the Nets star's request became public last week.
A mock trade has the Brooklyn Nets sending Kevin Durant to the Denver Nuggets in a 3-team deal.
Here's how the Rudy Gobert trade between the Timberwolves and Jazz is helping shape what the Nets want in return for Kevin Durant.
Iman Shumpert remembers how physical and vocal both Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were during the 2016 NBA Finals series between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Big 12 could secure its future by becoming the top basketball conference.
Notre Dame to the SEC? ACC? Big 12? What is the one way the Pac-12 can survive? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde spoke to the power brokers in college football over the weekend and give you the latest on conference realignment. What is the very next move? We also have two wild stories to cap the podcast... one involving a Florida man spending time in jail for murdering a neighbor's chicken.
Draymond Green said Kevin Durant made a mistake by leaving the Warriors for the Nets.
The NBA world felt shockwaves when the Jazz sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade for a historic return. When the Jazz got eliminated from the playoffs in April, speculation began on whether the Jazz would break up their All-Star duo ...
In trading for Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have an immense opportunity to reload, but they cannot overplay their hand.
If the SEC and Big Ten look to poach ACC schools, which will be the most attractive? Here’s a look, factoring in such things as football success, academic reputation, non-football athletic success, market sizes and booster money.
Rory McIlroy has told his friend Ian Poulter that he was wrong to take his home circuit to court in order to be reinstated in this week's Scottish Open, saying that such action by the Saudi rebels will only fuel "resentment" among the pros on the traditional tours.
The Athletic's Zach Harper explains why he loves the Malcolm Brogdon trade for the Boston Celtics.
Conference realignment seems imminent at this point. We ranked the 20 most likely teams we think will join a super conference next.
James Harden and Deandre Ayton headline the best players who are still available in 2022 NBA free agency. Check out a full list here.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was impressed by Steph Curry and the Warriors' resiliency throughout their NBA Finals run.
DQ'd? From a pro-am? That appears to be the case for Jordan Spieth.
Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown has some regret for not being able to make it work with Jimmy Butler.