Tina Charles with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun

Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on court in his previous two matches. The 35-year-old knows he must produce his best tennis to compete with Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the All England Club since the 2017 quarter-finals. Former world number five Anderson has seen his ranking slip to 102 after struggling with injuries over the past couple of years, including two knee surgeries between September 2019 and February 2020.