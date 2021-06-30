Tina Charles Notches 5th Straight Game with 25 PTS (June 29, 2021)
For the 5th consecutive game, league scoring leader Tina Charles notched 25 PTS with her 26 tallies against Connecticut.
There are five teams that can't turn down a spot on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this year. We think it's pretty clear which one would be the most preferred.
“He brought smiles to everyone around him.”
The Bucks' path to the NBA Finals appeared to open up, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee injury now threatens to derail things.
Andre Iguodala appreciates the way Atlanta Hawks fans supported Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after a gruesome looking injury.
Should the Warriors trade James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins this offseason? Chris Mullin doesn't view it as a surefire way to get better.
Lou Williams contemplated retirement after being traded to the Hawks. But Nate McMillan assured Williams the team wanted him to contribute.
Antetokounmpo was supposed to be the one constant in a season full of bad luck and instability, a symbol of the new era coming in while being established enough to be with the old guard, too.
It's very safe to assume that the overwhelming majority of people disagree with this agent ...
It’s widely been believed that any gay players on the locker rooms of yesteryear remained deeply closeted for fear of being bullied or judged or ostracized. That wasn’t the case universally. Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith recently told TMZ.com that the Bills of the 1990s had at least one gay player on the [more]
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes over the Major League Baseball lead with 28 home runs.
Patrick Beverley is a jerk on the court.
Would Kai Jones be a good fit for the Warriors?
The series shifts to Milwaukee tied at 2-2 with Antetokounmpo's status unclear.
The Golden State Warriors are thinking win now, not build for four years from now.
Just a few years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was considered perhaps the league's premier center. But a series of injuries in recent years changed that.
Steve Kerr must be thrilled with Kevon Looney's decision.
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose walked back comments that Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love had only made the United States's Olympic basketball team because it needed a token white player.
LeBron James wishes Jason Kidd well as the Dallas Mavericks coach.
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied between their Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Hammer thrower and activist Gwen Berry has received backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend. She responded to some of her critics on Twitter.