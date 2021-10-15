Tina Charles named to All-WNBA Second Team for first season with Mystics

Tina Charles named to All-WNBA Second Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Mystics leading scorer Tina Charles was named to the All-WNBA second team for her efforts throughout the 2021 campaign. She is the only Mystic to make one of the All-WNBA teams and the only player from a non-playoff team to receive the honor.

This marks the ninth time that Charles has received All-WNBA recognition through her 11 seasons. It is the first time, however, since 2017.

Charles's first season in the nation's capital was quite the performance as she led the league in scoring this season with 23.4 points per game, the sixth-best mark in the 25 years of the WNBA and the best of her career. At times earlier in the season, she was on a record-breaking pace to set the all-time mark. Additionally, she averaged 9.6 rebounds per game which was fourth in the league this year.

Several other league and franchise records fell this season due to Charles. She now holds the Mystics' record for the most points scored in a single season (631). Her 10 different 30+ point games is also the most 30+ point games in a season in franchise history and tied for the second-most games in a single season in WNBA history.

Charles initiated a trade with the Mystics back in 2020 in her pursuit to win an elusive championship. The New York Liberty - who were in full rebuild mode - had made it clear that the 2012 MVP was not a part of their immediate roster plans. After she decided not to play in the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, Charles showed that she still has MVP-level talent in her first season with the Mystics.

But only signing one-year deals at a time, one of the biggest questions this offseason is if the team can court her for another season after a disappointing 2021 campaign that got Charles no where close to her goal of a title.

Charles - who split time as a forward and a center this season - was named to the second team as a forward. WNBA rules allow for the team breakdowns to consist of two guards, two forwards and a center. Below is the rest of the All-WNBA teams.

WNBA First Team

Skylar Diggins-Smith (G), Phoenix

Jewell Loyd (G), Seattle

Jonquel Jones (F), Connecticut

Breanna Stewart (F), Seattle

Brittney Griner (C), Phoenix

WNBA Second Team

Arike Ogunbowale (G), Dallas

Courtney Vandersloot (G), Chicago

A'ja Wilson (F), Las Vegas

Tina Charles (F), Washington

Sylvia Fowles (C), Minnesota

The All-WNBA teams were picked from a panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Charles received eight first-team votes (fewest of all honorees) and 26 second-team votes. 15 voters did not have Charles on either team.

Teammate Ariel Atkins is the only other Mystic to receive any recognition by the WNBA for the 2021 season. She was named to the All-Defensive second team earlier this month.

Charles will receive a bonus of $5,150 for making the second team from the league.