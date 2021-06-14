Tina Charles will miss game to attend premiere of her film 'Game Changer'

Tina Charles will miss game to attend premiere of her film originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Mystics' star Tina Charles will miss the team's Thursday contest against the Atlanta Dream to attend the premiere of her film 'Game Changer' at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Charles is the film's director and producer that was in production for more than a year. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, a lifelong Chicagoan and African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive for everyone, including people like her.

“The Mystics organization is proud to support Tina in her second career as a movie producer,” Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said in a team statement. “This project has been over a year in the making, so we had discussed well in advance that she should be in attendance at the premiere and enjoy the honor of being part of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival.”

'Game Changer' is a part of a four-movie 'Queen Collective' documentary series. The four films are "aimed at accelerating gender and racial equality behind the camera, by opening doors to the next generation of up-and-coming Black women directors," according to the festival's website.

The running time for 'Game Changer' is 17 minutes long. It is Charles' second film as a director to make the festival. 'Charlie's Records' debuted in 2019 documenting her father’s record store and label in Brooklyn.

Charles is the WNBA's leading scorer at 24.0 points per game, leading all players by more than two points. She is expected to return for Washington's following contest on Saturday, June 19 against the Indiana Fever.