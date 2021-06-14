Tina Charles will miss game to attend premiere of her film 'Game Changer'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Byrum
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tina Charles will miss game to attend premiere of her film originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Mystics' star Tina Charles will miss the team's Thursday contest against the Atlanta Dream to attend the premiere of her film 'Game Changer' at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. 

Charles is the film's director and producer that was in production for more than a year. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, a lifelong Chicagoan and African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive for everyone, including people like her.

“The Mystics organization is proud to support Tina in her second career as a movie producer,” Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said in a team statement. “This project has been over a year in the making, so we had discussed well in advance that she should be in attendance at the premiere and enjoy the honor of being part of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival.”

RELATED: Charles, Cloud call for team meeting to stress urgency

'Game Changer' is a part of a four-movie 'Queen Collective' documentary series. The four films are "aimed at accelerating gender and racial equality behind the camera, by opening doors to the next generation of up-and-coming Black women directors," according to the festival's website.

The running time for 'Game Changer' is 17 minutes long. It is Charles' second film as a director to make the festival. 'Charlie's Records' debuted in 2019 documenting her father’s record store and label in Brooklyn. 

Charles is the WNBA's leading scorer at 24.0 points per game, leading all players by more than two points. She is expected to return for Washington's following contest on Saturday, June 19 against the Indiana Fever. 

Recommended Stories

  • Sue Bird tying Katie Smith for second in 3s sheds light on her longevity

    Sue Bird tying Katie Smith for second in three's sheds light on her longevity

  • Matisse Thybulle learning more discipline, ready to be more vocal

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is still learning how to be more disciplined on defense and he's ready to be more vocal.

  • Loren Hammonds takes us Inside the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on ‘Acting Up’

    The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival is in full effect in NYC and the star-studded event is bringing people back together now that they’ve returned to an in-person festival. During a recent episode of theGrio’s podcast, Acting Up, Tribeca’s VP of Immersive Programming, Loren Hammonds, revealed all the ways he and his colleagues have curated the impressive list of projects and how they plan to keep people safe amid the ongoing pandemic. “We have some great pieces that are outdoor for the first time in immersive and things that people can do from across the globe,” Hammonds said.

  • Lynx lose Powers, Achonwa to injuries

    The Lynx walked out of Target Center on Saturday having won for the fourth time in five games after a victory over Los Angeles.But it came at a price, as only eight players walked out of the arena healthy.Guard Aerial Powers tore the ulnar collateral ligament in her right (shooting thumb) during the game. She will have surgery later this week. Early in the second quarter backup center Natalie ...

  • The Talk - Mark Sanchez and Akbar Gbajabiamila Relate to Simon Biles' Return to Olympics

    Guest co-hosts and former NFL players Mark Sanchez and Akbar Gbajabiamila weigh in on Simon Biles' decision to return to the Olympic games. "I would never begrudge her if she made that decision to walk away from the sport, that she loved and she trained for, because on that Olympic level you're world class," says Sanchez. "But I am so glad as a fan that she is coming back." He adds, "I went through that...when you don't win, when things don't work out, when you get traded from the Jets and now, you're on the Eagles and you're a backup for a couple years...hats off to her for continuing this journey she's on." Gbajabiamila adds, " I didn't have a storybook career, NFL career. But it was making that transition, which so many athletes struggle making the transition after football. And I remember starting on the kind of lower level of doing sports broadcasting...I kind of gave up for a little bit. I went to selling artificial turf for a year. And I had to sneak to take an audition for NFL network...I went for that audition that gave me that NFL Network job against a bunch of Hall of Famers and the next year I got American Ninja Warrior and it was life changing."

  • Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Prods Boards ‘People’s Party With Talib Kweli’ As Podcast Moves To Luminary

    EXCLUSIVE: Dave Chappelle is doubling down in the podcast space. The comedian’s Pilot Boy Productions has joined People’s Party With Talib Kweli as an executive producer as the series is moving exclusively to subscription podcast platform Luminary. It marks the latest example of exclusivity of hit podcasts, such as The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, […]

  • A WNBA rookie scored her first professional points after missing Stanford graduation to play with her new team

    Seattle Storm point guard Kiana Williams - who was drafted 11 days after winning an NCAA title - celebrated her Stanford graduation on the court.

  • Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine to open new magnet high school in Los Angeles

    Music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are coming together to make highschool cool. The two legends were not fans of secondary school so they are coming together to make the experience better for generations to come. The duo recently spoke to the L.A. Times about the public high school set to open in Los Angeles in the fall of 2022.

  • Pelosi: Manchin ‘Left the Door Open’ to Passing Massive Pro-Democracy Bill

    House speaker says she's lobbied Manchin to get his support for For the People Act to fight dark money, gerrymandering, voter suppression

  • ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Alum Moses Ingram To Play Robyn Crawford In Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ For Sony And TriStar

    EXCLUSIVE: Moses Ingram is set play Whitney Houston’s longtime assistant Robyn Crawford opposite BAFTA-winning actress Naomi Ackie in Sony Pictures and TriStar Pictures’ musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, based on the epic life and music of iconic singer. Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten is writing the script and Stella Meghie is directing. Crawford later become […]

  • US Olympic team to face WNBA players in Vegas All-Star Game

    The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women's national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league's best players. Voting for the WNBA's team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media. Coaches will chose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren’t on the U.S. Olympic 5-on-5 team.

  • Pittman hires former walk-on QB, NFL coordinator to coach TEs

    After not having one on his first staff, Sam Pittman has hired a former Arkansas player as an assistant coach for Year 2 of his tenure in Fayetteville. Former walk-on quarterback Dowell Loggains, who played at Arkansas from 2000-04 and primarily saw playing time as a holder on special teams, will be the Razorbacks’ new tight ends coach, a source confirmed to HawgBeat.

  • Defund K-12 schools that teach ‘misleading’ 1619 Project, Tillis says

    The proposed ban comes as North Carolina is fighting over new social studies standards and the decision by UNC not to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of The 1619 Project.

  • Jalen Ramsey to Stephon Gilmore: What do you think about winning a ring in L.A.?

    Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not report to Patriots mandatory minicamp on Monday in what’s believed to be part of a push for a new contract as he enters the final year of his current pact. If the Patriots don’t have a desire to give him one, a trade before the start of the 2021 season [more]

  • CoCo Vandeweghe gets 1st tour-level main draw win since 2019

    CoCo Vandeweghe earned her first tour-level main-draw victory in nearly two years by beating Kristyna Pliskova at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.

  • This North Carolina city ranks among best in nation to find a job, new report finds

    Job and salary growth helped the area earn a spot on the list, results show.

  • Cowboys shuffle deck, waive depth WR, bringing another back

    Dallas has signed journeyman wide receiver Reggie Davis to his second tour with the team, cutting 2020 opt-out Stephen Guidry to make room.

  • Arike Ogunbowale with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces

    Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/13/2021

  • News anchors freeze after ‘inappropriate’ moment: ‘Jessica, we are live’

    Sportscaster Jessica Kaimu didn't know the world was watching when she reacted to the news anchor like this.

  • Simone Biles Slow-Mo Shows How Little She Touches the Floor

    This extreme slow-motion video of Simone Biles performing her triple-double routine reveals how the gymnast spends most of her time in the air. The post Simone Biles Slow-Mo Shows How Little She Touches the Floor appeared first on Nerdist.