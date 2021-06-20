Tina Charles Explodes For 30 PTS, 15 REB In Washington Victory (June 19, 2021)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The league's leading scorer was on fire for the Mystics, piling up 30 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST and 3 STL in the Mystics win.
The league's leading scorer was on fire for the Mystics, piling up 30 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST and 3 STL in the Mystics win.
The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or ...
Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green know who he is. He's Kevin Durant.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Sam Presti wins again.
The Suns and Clippers face off in the Western Conference finals. Who will advance to play for the NBA title? Our team makes its predictions.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Clippers players credit Tyronn Lue's demeanor with helping
The relationship between the Lions and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson continues to be strained, at best. On Friday, Johnson disclosed another reason for his hard feelings. Johnson claims that he wanted to finish his career with another team, but that the Lions wouldn’t let him leave. “We asked would they release me or [more]
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines South.
DeVonta Smith has noticed one major change in Jalen Hurts from the last time they were teammates. By Dave Zangaro
Warriors fans have reasons to root against the three teams already in the conference finals.
Zion Williamson is reportedly unhappy in New Orleans. Can the franchise, then, afford to not bring back one of his closest friends?
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.
Ohio State has only been beaten by eight programs during the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era. Here's a list of who and when it happened.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains the success of Seth Curry in these 2021 playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes is under contract to the Chiefs through the 2031 season. He’d like to see Tyrann Mathieu play for the Chiefs that long as well. After Mathieu said this week that he never wants to play for another team, Mahomes said he wants Mathieu to be in Kansas City as long as Mahomes himself [more]
Former Alabama running back Najee Harris was sent home from practice for working too hard. His running backs coach Eddie Faulkner explains.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid explains his altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.