Tina Charles Erupts For 4th 30-PT Game This Season In Win Over Lynx (June 8, 2021)
Tina Charles led all scorers with 31 PTS, 8 REB in Tuesday nights win over the Lynx.
Tina Charles led all scorers with 31 PTS, 8 REB in Tuesday nights win over the Lynx.
The Wizards will have to get creative to make significant improvements to their team in the offseason.
Head coach in waiting Jon Scheyer has wasted no time in pursuing his top targets for the class of 2022. Today, he put Duke’s name in the hat for one of the nation’s top small forwards. On Tuesday, five-star Dariq Whitehead announced on Twitter that Scheyer and the Blue Devils have offered him a scholarship.
Notre Dame and Alabama pushed their home-and-home series back one season. CFB Playoff The wait for Notre Dame and Alabama’s monumental home-and-home series will last another year.Alabama announced Tuesday the two-game set is moving back one season from its initially agreed-upon dates.
The Colts have gone from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz at starting quarterback. That has allowed second-year understudy Jacob Eason to develop in relative anonymity. Eason said last month that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second season. Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has taken notice. “I was very pleased with what I saw over [more]
The two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-weight world champion and undisputed champion at two weight classes debuts in the PFL on Thursday.
FULL SCHEDULE FOR TEXAS ALL-STAR WEEKEND CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND FS1 REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Saturday, June 12 1 p.m. ET SpeedyCash.com 220 4 p.m. ET Alsco Uniforms 250 Sunday, June 13 6 p.m. ET NASCAR All-Star Open 8 p.m. ET NASCAR All-Star Race
Even with a big 2, the Nets are still pretty good.
Roger Federer doesn't want to push himself too much following two knee surgeries.
It feels like a must-win situation for the Bucks in Game 2.
It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.
Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rolled back the years as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time since 2011 by beating former world number one Victoria Azarenka 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Sunday. The 31st seed, who will play in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the seventh time but has never progressed further, sent down 44 winners in a display of constant aggression on a sun-kissed Philippe Chatrier court. She will next face either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
The Belmont Stakes is the third leg of the Triple Crown, yet for many on Saturday it represents a second chance. The news earlier this week of Churchill Downs suspending Bob Baffert for two years following the confirmation of the positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is devastating for the sport. Worse, it overshadows Rombauer’s win in the Preakness.
James Harden will miss Game 2 against the Bucks.
Rozenstruik’s enormous punching power and his quickness for a 6-foot-2, 254-pound guy is what makes him special and gives him an opportunity to become a champion in MMA.
It's unclear who will start Game 6 for the Bruins Wednesday night, and while Tuukka Rask didn't inspire a lot of confidence in Game 5, our DJ Bean wonders what we could realistically expect from Jeremy Swayman should he get the nod.
Neither Floyd Mayweather nor Logan Paul was knocked out in their exhibition boxing match. That hasn't stopped some fans from raising questions.
Khris Davis led the major leagues in home runs in 2018.
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at the first day of Packers minicamp on Tuesday, which meant there were questions for players who did report about their teammate’s impasse with the team. Wide receiver Davante Adams was one of those players and he told reporters at a press conference that he has “no expectations” when it comes to [more]
The Sixers' big man was snubbed by MVP voters on Tuesday, and Sixers fans didn't hold back in their displeasure. By Adam Hermann
The NBA announced the 2020-21 MVP honor Tuesday complete with a full list of votes.