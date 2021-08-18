Tina Charles climbs up to 7th on WNBA's all-time points list

Tina Charles up to 7th on WNBA's all-time points list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With her 6,453rd point on Tuesday night, Washington center Tina Charles climbed up to seventh on the WNBA's all-time points leaderboard list in the Mystics' 93-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Coming down to Washington after six seasons with the Liberty, Charles has thrived in a bigger role on the Elena Delle Donne-less Mystics this season. Sporting a career-high 25.9 points per contest coming into the Mystics' matchup with the Aces, Charles has thrown herself right into the league MVP race with more than five ppg more than the league's next top scorer.

Charles finished the first half with 23 points and four rebounds against one of the best centers in the league in reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. She capped that first-half dominant display with a beautifully executed buzzer-beater, using her quick release and soft touch to get a basket to go off an inbound play to end the first 20 minutes.

With legendary active point guard Sue Bird a place in front of Charles with 37 more career points, Charles will be looking to leapfrog into the top-five spots by way of overtaking iconic figures like Cappie Pondexter, who retired in 2018 after 12 seasons. Still with a ways to go to get to that point, if Charles keeps this scoring pace up then she'll be up there before she knows it.

Charles, 32, also helped Team USA win gold in Tokyo as part of a star-studded squad. She later secured her ninth 30-point game of the Mystics season late in the fourth quarter.

Spending the first four seasons of her career with the Sun, Charles has compiled averages of 18.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, and 2.3 apg in 11 seasons since coming out of UConn.