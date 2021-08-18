Tina Charles with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces
Tina Charles passed Katie Smith to climb into the seventh spot on the WNBA's all-time points leaderboard on Tuesday night.
Tina Charles recorded a monster double-double (30 points, 10 rebounds) but it wasn't enough as the Aces defeat the Mystics behind Kelsey Plum's 24 points.
