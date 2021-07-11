Tina Charles with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky
Tina Charles (Washington Mystics) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 07/10/2021
Tina Charles (Washington Mystics) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 07/10/2021
The WNBA season is at the midway point with the Olympic break starting on Monday, and it's the perfect time to revisit highlights, things we don't particularly like and the many, many things we do like out of the first half.
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart wins ESPY for 'Best WNBA Player'
Tina Charles had 32 points and 17 rebounds to continue her renaissance season and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 89-85 in overtime Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.
Trae Young's dad shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge in July of 2013.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
While the Wizards search for a new head coach, Bradley Beal is getting experience playing for one of the greatest of all time.
USA Basketball had a battle with Nigeria and came away with a loss in their first exhibition game.
Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry reacts to all of the trade rumors involving Ben Simmons.
Zach Edey has 16 points and 16 boards, but it wasn't enough as Team USA is headed to tomorrow's Gold Medal game.
Lionel Messi, champion in the Albiceleste shirt, at long last.
This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either. If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87 on Saturday night, an international shocker pulled off by a roster primarily filled by little-known NBA players that found a way to beat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
Not the best start for Kevin Durant and co.
Conor McGregor looks to avenge his loss to Dustin Poirier in the highly anticipated trilogy match at UFC 264.
Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.
Kevin Durant is already calling out France forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide live coverage during and after the show.