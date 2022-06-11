Tina Charles with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

Associated Press

New York this week became the second state to enact a law intended to force firearms manufacturers to adopt microstamping, a technology in which guns imprint tiny codes on ammunition cartridges as they are fired — creating a unique signature police could use to help solve crimes. Big questions remain, though, about whether the new law will actually result in such guns being offered for sale. California passed a similar law 15 years ago, and since then no handgun capable of microstamping has been introduced for sale in that state.