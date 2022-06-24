Tina Charles with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tina Charles (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/23/2022
Tina Charles (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/23/2022
Johnson made the remarks in a radio interview Thursday. He's insisted since Tuesday that his attempt to hand off the fake electors is a "non-story."
Nicholas Weber, 31, was arrested by Costa Mesa police and is set to be arraigned on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.
USA TODAY Sports will recap the entire 2022 NBA draft with all 58 picks, plus pick-by-pick analysis on each of the first-round selections.
Instant reaction to how teams fared in Round 1 of the NBA draft.
Which rookies went where in the 2022 NBA Draft? Heres the full order of every pick from Thursdays event.
Steph Curry truly does not have an off switch.
Even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history struggles with the theme park basketball game.
The offseason transformation of Moore’s body boosted his play for Duke last season which has now landed him in the NBA. The second-team, all-ACC selection was drafted in the first round by the Mavs and traded to Minnesota.
A breakdown and analysis of every pick, every trade made during the NBA Draft.
The New York Knicks selected Ousmane Dieng at No. 11 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and reportedly are trading him to the OKC Thunder.
The Knicks reportedly traded Kemba Walker to the Pistons during the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Full details of the deal here.
Nancy Leonard: "It was a disaster. I thought, 'We just ruined the franchise.' We could have had a wonderful gold coin in the palm of our hands."
Philadelphia 76ers acquire guard De'Anthony Melton from Grizzlies for No. 23 pick and veteran Danny Green
There is a way Kyrie Irving could join the Lakers this summer if the Brooklyn Nets aren't willing to trade him.
Draymond Green continued taking shots at Kendrick Perkins during the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Hornets drafted Duren with the No. 11 overall pick and sent it to the Pistons via the Knicks, who added Kemba Walker to the deal.
Shams Charania: Knicks are trading Kemba Walker to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? James Edwards III @ JLEdwardsIII Sounds like Ivey is staying put, Duren is going to Detroit ...
ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's bold prediction for the 2022 NBA Draft is particularly notable given the amount of trade rumors we've seen this week.
If the Warriors don't end up trading the No. 28 pick, one report claims that they would be interested in these three draft prospects.
Shareef O’Neal is looking to follow in his superstar father’s footsteps, but it seems as though Shaquille O’Neal has different aspirations for his 22-year-old son.