Tina Charles with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Tina Charles (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/14/2022
Tina Charles (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/14/2022
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a bold message to his team Monday night as they prepare for a potential title-clinching Game 6 against the Celtics on Thursday night.
The Spurs' coach is watching two of his former players face off in the Finals.
"Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?" the lookalike, Dawson Gurley, tweeted.
Amazingly, Steph Curry didn't completely his first-ever practice at Davidson.
Largely matched up with Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins just outplayed Tatum (and everyone else on the floor) in an NBA Finals game.
Gary Payton II and the Warriors don't want to play another game at Chase Center this season.
Or will the season end at the buzzer of Game 6 at TD Garden Thursday?
The relationship between player and coach isn't always easy. Draymond Green explained how his relationship with Steve Kerr has grown over the years.
Andrew Wiggins' agent reportedly wanted to know if Wiggins was in the Warriors' long-term plans at the time of the trade. He's been a seamless fit.
Ime Udoka and the Celtics did not get along well with the officiating crew in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center.
Back-to-back seven-game series seem to have taken a toll on the Boston Celtics, with the Golden State Warriors one win from earning another NBA title.
Here are my thoughts on the trade that went down on Monday between the Thunder and Nuggets:
Steph Curry had a message for a Boston area restaurant that took a shot at his wife.
The Miami Heat family is growing.
The Celtics are one win away from elimination after losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, but Ime Udoka has good reason to be confident in his squad.
dont_shoot_jr: Why do you think Mark Jackson hasn't gotten a coaching job? Andrew Bogut: I think everyone deserves a second chance and he will eventually get another chance. But the well noted church within a locker room I think hurts his job ...
LeBron James likely will not give the Lakers any indication if he wants to remain with the team past next season before free agency starts.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr and the Warriors have been to Finals before, and it's showing against youthful Celtics.
Draymond Green brought the energy in Game 5, as evidence by this one play early in the first quarter.
Steph Curry's pump fake didnt do much to deceive Marcus Smart, but it did surprise his teammate Jordan Poole, who had already started dancing in anticipation of a Steph triple from his spot on the bench.