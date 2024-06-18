Timoney & Izuchukwu in Ireland squad for Boks tour

Ulster forwards Nick Timoney and Cormac Izuchukwu have been named in Ireland's squad for next month's two-Test series against South Africa, but injured scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out.

It is a first call-up for 24-year-old Izuchukwu, who can play in the second row and back row, following a series of strong displays for Ulster.

Izuchukwu is one of three uncapped players in the 35-man squad alongside Leinster pair Sam Prendergast and Jamie Osborne.

With 2021 British and Irish Lions tourist Jack Conan unavailable for personal reasons, back row Timoney is handed the chance to add to his three caps, the last of which came against Fiji in November 2022.

Ireland face the back-to-back World Cup winners in Pretoria on 6 July and Durban on 13 July.

The Irish have won the past three Tests against the Springboks, including a 13-8 success in last year's World Cup Pool B encounter in Paris. The Boks, however, claimed a 2-1 series win the last time Ireland visited South Africa in 2016.

South Africa, who replaced Ireland at the top of world rankings, have not played since beating New Zealand in the World Cup final but face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Gibson-Park injury a blow for Farrell

News of Gibson-Park's injury is a significant blow for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

The Leinster scrum-half, 32, has been one of Ireland's standout performers in recent years but has sustained a hamstring problem.

Gibson-Park started Leinster's United Rugby Championship semi-final defeat by the Bulls last weekend, but was forced off in the second half for a head injury assessment (HIA).

With no Gibson-Park, Connacht's Caolin Blade - who has two caps - joins veteran Conor Murray and Craig Casey as Farrell's three travelling scrum-halves.

Also missing is Connacht wing Mack Hansen, who sat out the Six Nations because of a shoulder injury.

Veteran Munster flanker Peter O'Mahony retains the captaincy having taken over from the retired Johnny Sexton for this year's Six Nations title win.

O'Mahony, who missed Ireland's 2016 series in South Africa because of injury, said there is "a lot of respect and familiarity" between the two countries.

“I am proud to be asked to lead Ireland in South Africa, a country which provides one of the toughest challenges in world rugby," said O'Mahony, 34.

“As reigning world champions, South Africa will provide the sternest of tests and we know that we will have to perform at a high level to get the results we want."

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park's hamstring injury is a significant blow for Andy Farrell's side [Getty Images]

While Prendergast is included, there is no place for his Leinster team-mates Ross Byrne or Harry Byrne, the latter of whom featured off the bench in two of this year's Six Nations games.

While first-choice full-back Hugo Keenan is unavailable after opting to represent the Ireland sevens team at the Paris Olympics, versatile back Jimmy O'Brien is named after missing the Six Nations through injury.

Centre Garry Ringrose is included after making his return from a shoulder injury for Leinster last weekend, while hooker Rob Herring is called up after missing the Six Nations.

With Iain Henderson injured, Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham are the only survivors from Ireland's series defeat in 2016.

The Ireland squad will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin on Thursday and will depart for Johannesburg on 25 June.

Farrell said facing the world champions in their backyard provides "no greater test" for Ireland.

“The squad will come together in Dublin this week in preparation for the tour and the group understands the need to hit the ground running, ensuring we are the best version of ourselves for the challenge ahead," said Farrell, who led Ireland to a series win in New Zealand in 2022.

Ireland squad for South Africa tour

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade (both Connacht), Craig Casey, Jack Crowley (both Munster), Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe (all Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray, Calvin Nash (both Munster), Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose (all Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy (all Leinster), Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu (both Ulster), Oli Jager (Munster), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy (both Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (capt, Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan, Dan Sheehan (both Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

South Africa v Ireland fixture schedule

Saturday, 6 July: South Africa v Ireland, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, 16:00 BST

Saturday, 13 July: South Africa v Ireland, Kings Park Stadium, Durban, 16:00 BST