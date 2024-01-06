Timo Werner: Tottenham agree loan deal to sign German forward from RB Leipzig

Tottenham have agreed to sign Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The forward, 27, will fly to London for his medical and Spurs will cover his wages for the rest of the campaign.

Werner has Premier League experience with Chelsea after joining the Blues in a £45m move from RB Leipzig in 2020.

The German scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea and returned to Leipzig in 2022.

He has scored two goals in 14 appearances this season for the Bundesliga side, who revealed on Saturday he was not involved in theirfriendly with St Gallen because of transfer talks.

Leipzig boss Marco Rose has since confirmed the forward's imminent move to north London.

"It's right that Timo wants to go on loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championship," Rose told Sky Germany.

"We wish him all the best and are keeping our fingers crossed for him."

More to follow.

