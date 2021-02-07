Timo Werner explains new role under Thomas Tuchel after inspiring Chelsea win at Sheffield United

Timo Werner made a decisive impact versus Sheffield United (Getty)

Timo Werner insists his new role as a "left 10" under Thomas Tuchel is "very good" for him after helping Chelsea to victory at Sheffield United.

The German forward's scoring drought continued at Bramall Lane, but the former Leipzig star played a key role in both goals for the visitors.

Firstly, Werner combined well down the left before setting up Mason Mount for the opener, before his speed forced Aaron Ramsdale to haul him down for a penalty, which Jorginho dispatched to earn all three points.

And Werner insists he is happy and that "the goals will come" in his new role under Tuchel.

"It's a good win for us, it was very difficult game, we are proud of this win to continue our last wins and for myself, no goal, but it’s good to see I can help the team with other moments," Werner told Sky Sports.

"I’m happy when we win, when I can make two assists, it’s good, when I don’t score, it’s a long period for me, you can’t do anything, you have to keep going and the goals will come.

"Every manager is different, he gives us a lot of ideas, I play as a left 10, not a winger, so I have more space in the middle, I play behind a striker or with a 10 behind me, it’s very good for me."

Werner hobbled off with a dead leg, which required strapping, and he revealed that he asked Tuchel to come off due to the nature of the game.

"It was a dead leg," Werner added. "The 10 minutes afterwards were hard, I told the manager it’s better if I come off because it’s a hard game."