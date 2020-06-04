Timo Werner agrees to join Chelsea from RB Leipzig

Timo Werner celebrates after scoring a penalty during their German Bundesliga soccer match against Fortuna Duesseldorf - Martin Meissner/AP

Timo Werner has agreed to join Chelsea and the club are on the brink of tying up a deal to sign the forward from RB Leipzig.

The German international is expected to become Chelsea’s second signing of the summer transfer window, following Hakim Ziyech, despite the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chelsea decided to move to sign Werner after Liverpool stalled on meeting his release clause which is reported to be worth around £53 million.

Werner has now agreed to join Chelsea on a contract worth almost £200,000 a week and the club are expected to finalise a deal with Leipzig thanks to the fast and decisive work of director Marina Granovskaia.

Assuming it goes through, the signing will be a significant coup, as Werner had been tracked by Liverpool.

It also signals Chelsea’s intent to back head coach Frank Lampard and try to make up ground on Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of next season after going through the last two transfer windows without a signing.

A Fifa ban stopped them making any signings last summer and attempted moves for Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani both failed in January.

But with many clubs preparing to scale back their spending in the next transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal already preparing to make the majority of their business free transfers and loans, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich appears ready to take advantage.

Lampard had identified his attack as the main area to strengthen and Ziyech, who will arrive from Ajax in a deal worth £37 million, and Werner will significantly boost his options.

Werner has scored 25 Bundelisga goals this season and was also on target in the first leg of the German club’s last-16 Champions League victory over Tottenham. It is believed Chelsea scouted Werner, 24, against Spurs to check on how he might be able to adapt to the Premier League.

Story continues

Timo Werner - Welcome to Chelsea?



Werner’s numbers for Leipzig ⤵️



2016/17: 31 games, 21 goals

2017/18: 32 games, 13 goals

2018/19: 30 games, 16 goals

2019/20: 29 games, 25 goals



£80-90m for Ziyech and Werner is unreal buisness from Marina. pic.twitter.com/gy2hetVeU9

















— Pys (@CFCPys) June 4, 2020

Werner can play off the flanks, through the middle or partner a striker. His arrival could also coincide with the departures of Willian and Pedro Rodriguez, who are yet to agree new contracts past this season.

It remains to be seen whether Lampard will still try to sign a more traditional centre-forward, given that Olivier Giroud extended his contract for a further 12 months and the club still hope to agree a new deal with Tammy Abraham.

But Chelsea’s fast start to the forthcoming window has shades of the summer of 2014, when they signed Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Filipe Luis early on before winning the Premier League title in the following season.

Chelsea are set to spend around £90 million on Ziyech and Werner and will not stop there. Lampard wants a left-back, with England international Ben Chilwell a long-term target. With Leicester likely to demand more than £50 million for him, Chelsea have also made checks on Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico who they have been told they could sign for £22.4 million.

Chelsea could also attempt to sign a new central defender with Nathan Ake, who was at the club before joining Bournemouth, still on their radar.

In terms of outgoings, as well as Willian and Pedro, Michy Batshuayi faces an uncertain future, while Chelsea want to sell Tiemoue Bakayoko and may well receive bids for Ross Barkley, who is of interest to Newcastle United and West Ham United. Marcos Alonso may be allowed to return to Spain if Lampard can sign a new left-back.