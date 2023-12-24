Timo Meier's two goals lead Devils past Red Wings, 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored twice and Tyler Toffoli deflected in a go-ahead goal with 7:15 to play to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 victory over the slumping Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and benefitted from a shot off the goalpost by Daniel Sprong on a late power play in helping the Devils end a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Patrick Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere tallied for the Red Wings, who have lost five of six. Michael Hutchinson played well in his first start for Detroit, making 32 saves.

Toffoli got his first-game winning goal as a Devil, redirecting Jesper Bratt’s shot past Hutchinson.

Detroit played the final 25-plus minutes without fourth-line center Christian Fischer and defenseman Jeff Petry after they skated into each other in a collision in the Red Wings’ zone. Fischer had to be helped off the ice.

Meier had tied the game 2:46 into the third period with is third goal in the last two games. His shot from the left circle got between Hutchinson and his arm and slid into the net.

Gostisbehere gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead midway through the second period with a shot from right circle after being set up by Sprong.

Kane, who had two goals in the wild 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers on Friday night, needed only 4:22 to get the Red Wings on the board with his fourth goal in the last three games. Former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat made it happen with a cross-ice pass for a shot into an open net.

Meier knotted it at 11:51, putting the rebound of a Michael McLeod shot past a defenseless Hutchinson, who was signed earlier this week with Ville Husso and Alex Lyon out with injuries.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Minnesota on Wednesday.

Devils: Finish five-game homestand vs. Columbus on Wednesday.