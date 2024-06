Timo Horn leaves our Red Bulls

Three appearances for back-up goalkeeper

As his contract signed in the winter has expired, Timo Horn is now leaving our Red Bulls.

The 31-year-old German replaced the injured Alex Schlager at the end of the season and made a total of three Austrian Bundesliga appearances.

We would like to thank Timo Horn for his efforts and wish him all the very best for his future!

Gallery: Best of Timo Horn