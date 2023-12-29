Timmy Ward's Pinstripe Bowl TD for Rutgers culmination of his long college football journey

NEW YORK – When he was laying in a hospital bed receiving treatment for cancer, a game like this probably seemed impossible.

It also probably seemed unlikely when he was recovering from a torn ACL after recovering from cancer, or when he was working for the Rutgers football program as an equipment manager.

Yet on a big stage, Timmy Ward delivered on a momentum-shifting play that helped send the Scarlet Knights to a 31-24 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s pretty cool,” Ward said. “Everybody did what they were supposed to do when we’re out there. I didn’t really have to do anything at all. I was just standing there and the ball kind of came popping out. But it’s pretty cool being able to do it at this stage, against a big program. It was all around a good moment.”

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano lifts the trophy with Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (left) to celebrate the win against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Ward was one of those players who did what he was supposed to do.

Rutgers was seeking to recover lost momentum

Rutgers had jumped out to a 14-point lead, but that evaporated quickly. The Hurricanes scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead in the third quarter.

They had also stolen momentum. The Scarlet Knights needed to get it back.

Rutgers’ defense forced a Miami three-and-out midway through the third quarter. Miami had to punt on fourth-and-4 from its own 13.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, who played lacrosse at Brown before transferring to Rutgers, flew in from the left side and blocked Dylan Joyce’s punt.

The ball bounced into the end zone, where Ward dove on top of it for the recovery and touchdown to put Rutgers up 21-17.

“It changed the momentum for sure,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal sad. “They're in overload. We saw it. We were trying to get the ball off quick. The snap was high, and the punter is discombobulated and the guy snuck underneath the shield on the back side of it. He couldn't get in his normal rhythm that he does because of the snap. Obviously a block and a touchdown at the same time, that's massive. Massive in terms of momentum in the game.”

The Scarlet Knights never trailed again. They scored another touchdown – a one-yard run by Gavin Wimsatt – and Jai Patel kicked a 35-yard field goal as they pulled away from the Hurricanes.

The Timmy Ward story

For Ward, though, it represented a remarkable moment in what’s been a remarkable journey.

The work he’s put in hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, either.

“Timmy I think doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” said running back Kyle Monangai, who ran for 163 yards on 25 carries. “He does a lot of stuff that goes under the radar from a spectators’ view you may not notice. But he works hard day in and day out, puts the time in and one game day he does the job well.”

Ward was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma while playing at Canton High School in Pennsylvania. He lost nearly 30 pounds from the chemotherapy.

Ward worked his way back to the football field, only to suffer a torn ACL in a scrimmage before his team’s first game of his senior season.

Wanting to play college football, Ward had a chance to play at East Stroudsburg. But he dreamed of big-time football.

Rutgers offered the opportunity to join the team as an equipment manager and then try out for the team as a walk-on.

Ward impressed.

“My guys who run the walk-on tryouts come to me and say, ‘Look, that equipment manager, he can run, he’s a good athlete, we ought to give him a chance,’ " Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "I said, ‘Yeah, let’s give him a chance.’ He literally is the brains of the outfit now. He runs the punt-block team, he makes all the checks.”

Still, a moment like this, a game like this?

At one point it probably seemed hard to believe.

“I’m just super grateful,” Ward said. “I’ve gone through a lot of stuff over the years. To come in the way I did, this moment is honestly insane. I can’t even wrap my head around it right now. All the credit goes to all my teammates, everybody.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Timmy Ward Pinstripe Bowl touchdown another milepost