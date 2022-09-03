NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 1
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 1 of the 2022 season.
Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence. Some 440 million passenger trips were taken on China's railway network between July 1 and Aug. 31, its lowest since 2014, data from China Railway showed. The summer is one of China's busiest transport season, as families and college students travel to scenic spots and return home from schools.
After looking into his fantasy crystal ball for the AFC, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the NFC for 2022!
Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) was not as sharp as he would have liked yet gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. “I think if this is me with my stuff not crisp, I'm happy with it,” McCullers said.
Paramount is hosting a Yellowstone marathon this upcoming Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5. Here's how you can tune in.
The FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago turned up over 10,000 government documents and photos without classification markings, an unsealed DOJ inventory shows.
Whether it's a birthday, holiday, or anything in between, Lisa Vanderpump always celebrates the special moments in her life with an over-the-top party. So for her 40th wedding anniversary with husband Ken Todd, the Vanderpump Rules boss went all out on an especially lavish event. The celebration was a bittersweet moment for the couple. In an August 29 Instagram post, Lisa explained that although she and Ken were grieving the unexpected loss of their miniature horse Rosé, they ultimately made the
The 43-year-old actor starred in 111 episodes of the hit Nickelodeon sketch comedy.
"I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case," the new star of Broadway's "Funny Girl" said in an interview.
Jerry Jones say the Cowboys will have some growing pains with Tyler Smith at left tackle but they can win with him.
"I just think the way ‘Ryp’ operated the offense [and] the way he moved the team," Broncos GM George Paton said of QB Brett Rypien.
After Jennette McCurdy released her groundbreaking memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, fellow former Nickelodeon actors Daniella Monet ( Victorious ) and Alexa Nikolas ( Zoey 101 ) joined her in calling out the network for refusing to listen to their concerns about overly sexualized scenes and failing to protect them from abuse.
Klay Thompson is in full vacation mode, dancing happily before diving into the ocean to cool off.
“Alaskans want Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?” the former Alaska governor asked after Democrat Mary Peltola won the state's runoff election.
4 takeaways from a week of roster cuts and practice squad signings.
The premise of "Devil in Ohio," a new Netflix series starring Emily Deschanel (Suzanne) and Madeline Arthur (Mae), involves a teenage girl — Mae — found scared and traumatized in a roadway in Ohio with a pentagram carved into her back. She doesn't say much to the hospital staff who care for her, but after hospital psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes her into her own home, Mae begins to reveal that she has escaped some sort of Satanic cult. The clues begin to emerge once Suzanne tries to include Ma
"Give this kid an Oscar!"
Walking to lose weight? Tracking walking distance is great, but walking for at least 30 minutes a day will help you see weight-loss results and improve mental health.
One of the reasons I love baking so much is that it requires only a few simple, shelf-stable ingredients to make something way more delicious than the sum of its parts. Sugar, flour, butter, salt, and eggs—that’s all you need to treat yourself.
The BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its full list of titles, with the program comprised of 164 features and 23 world premieres across film and TV. Eye-grabbing entries from today’s launch include headline gala screenings of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s latest Bardot, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring […]
I'm Krista, and I've been making and sharing my zero-effort dinners with y'all, so — busy people — if you're in the market for some super-easy recipes, I've got 19 more you can save. Let's goooo!