NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 1

Associated Press

Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) was not as sharp as he would have liked yet gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. “I think if this is me with my stuff not crisp, I'm happy with it,” McCullers said.