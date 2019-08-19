Timmy Hill drives his No. 61 Toyota Supra to seventh-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Timmy Hill finished seventh in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday. It’s Hill’s first top-10 finish of the season.

Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag in the race, with Chase Briscoe finishing second, and John H. Nemechek placing third.

Jeremy Clements brought home fourth place, followed by Austin Cindric in the No. 5 spot.

Brandon Jones came away victorious in Stage 1, with Kyle Busch taking Stage 2.

Hill earned 30 points over the weekend, giving him 194 on the season. He ranks No. 26 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.

The ninth-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Hill qualified in 21st position at 118.672 mph.

The Port Tobacco, Maryland product has yet to secure his first NASCAR win but has placed in the top 10 in three races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race saw nine cautions and 59 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 11 lead changes.

With Reddick driving his Camaro to glory for Richard Childress, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 789 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 785. Ford sits at No. 3 with 781 points on the season.

