Timmy Cuamba: UFC on ESPN 58 matchup with Lucas Almeida ‘favors me a lot’

LAS VEGAS – The circumstances around Timmy Cuamba’s octagon debut were far from ideal, and he plans to show a truer version of himself when he meets Lucas Almeida on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 58

“I’m going to show my full form because my UFC debut, I went up a weight, it was on four days’ notice following a fight seven days before,” Cuamba told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Thursday’s media day. “So this time you guys are going to see the real ‘Twilight Timmy.'”

Cuamba (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) takes on Almeida (14-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a featherweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (ESPN2, ESPN+). The American thinks he has a major stylistic edge over his Brazilian foe, and intends to prove it inside the octagon.

“I love the matchup – I know it favors me a lot, so I’m honestly really excited for it. I just know he’s an opponent that I’m going to get through, and that’s it.”

