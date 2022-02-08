Timmy Allen’s 24 points helps No. 20 Texas upset No. 8 Kansas

No. 20 Texas secured their biggest win of the season thus far with a hard-fought upset over No. 8 Kansas on Monday night.

Timmy Allen led the Horns with 24 points on 11-17 shooting. Allen hit tough shot after tough shot down the stretch including the go-ahead jumper with 24 seconds left.

The electric crowd inside the Frank Erwin Center played into Texas’ favor all night long.

This steal and slam by Andrew Jones prompted the first of many huge roars from the crowd.

Getting the ball in Tre Mitchell’s hands was a key part of Chris Beard’s game plan from the start. Mitchell played aggressively inside, getting to the free-throw line four times in the first half.

A ridiculous buzzer-beater three from Marcus Carr gave Texas a 40-35 lead at the half.

Marcus Carr is a baaaaaaad man 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WKK9UQnMq5 — #20 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 8, 2022

The second half continued to be a back and forth affair with neither team able to break away until Texas hit a bit of a cold stretch late.

The Jayhawks took a four-point lead with just over a minute to play before Mitchell banked in a three to cut the lead to one.

Texas was able to force a turnover leading to Timmy Allen’s clutch jumper to take a 77-76 lead which Texas would not give up.

Carr put the finishing touch on the 79-76 victory with two free throws to send the Texas fans home happy.

Key stats: