Timm helps Campbellsport edge Kewaskum, Lomira defense dominates

Here are the Week 2 results from the Fond du Lac area high school football teams:

Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6

Fondy actually scored first to lead 6-0, but it would be a long night for the Cardinals after that. Quarterback Connor Klapperich ran 22 times for 130 yards and the team’s lone score. Rhett Hlavacka led the defense with 10 total tackles.

Winnebago Lutheran 41, Chilton 7

Sam Loehr completed 5-of-7 passes for 113 yards and threw a touchdown to Gannan Schwartz. Schwartz also returned a kick for a touchdown. Jack Karst led the Vikings in rushing with eight carries for 71 yards and a pair of scores. Noah Schumacher picked up 58 yards on 10 carries and also ran in a touchdown.

Campbellsport 34, Kewaskum 27

The Cougars failed to complete a pass the entire game, but no need to throw when you can run. Ben Timm carried 29 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns to lead Campbellsport to victory.

Evan Wilcox eclipsed the century mark on the ground, as well, gaining 100 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. Brett Theisen returned a punt for a touchdown.

Lomira 27, Edgerton 20

Taylor Schaumberg carried 20 times for 175 yards and a touchdown, Connor Steers had 19 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Caden Yanke had six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Steers also completed 5-of-9 passes for 70 yards. Lomira had 45 carries as a team for 342 yards, and 412 yards of total offense, compared to -21 yards on 14 carries for Edgerton and 102 yards of total offense.

Mayville 36, Horicon-Hustisford 28

Horicon-Hustisford got out to an early 16-7 lead after the first, but junior running back Sawyer Hardesty ran for a touchdown in every quarter and senior running back Payton Borchardt opened the second half with a touchdown of his own to give the Cardinals enough firepower to pick up the victory.

Hardesty carried 24 times for 134 yards and Borchardt ran it 19 times for 161 yards.

Mayville High School's Sawyer Hardesty (83) runs for yardage after making a catch during their football game In Fond du Lac. Mayville defeated St. Mary’s Springs 27-17 for the Flyway Conference Championship between the two previously unbeaten teams Thursday, October 13, 2022.Lori Fahrenholz for USA Today Network-Wisconsin

North Fond du Lac 20, Ripon 14 (Thursday)

For the first time since August 2016, North Fond du Lac has won a football game, ending its 53-game losing streak. The Orioles trailed, 14-8, in the fourth quarter with 5:57 left when quarterback Zach Seidschlag connected with receiver Jackson Goldapske for 25 yards and the game-tying touchdown.

Later on, sophomore cornerback Dimitri Reed forced a fumble that Gavin Simon scooped up and returned for the go-ahead score. Senior wide receiver Connor Groll led the team with six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

North Fond du Lac football's Matthew Gromacki (2) runs one yard to score a second quarter touchdown against Oshkosh Lourdes Academy during their game Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Oshkosh, Wis. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

St. Mary’s Springs 28, Edgewood 3

Laconia 28, Markesan 6

New Holstein 14, Waupun 6

