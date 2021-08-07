It's all about timing as MACCRAY School District builds new, benefiting from bids awarded before materials skyrocketed

Aug. 7—CLARA CITY — MACCRAY Superintendent of Schools Sherri Broderius found herself plodding along behind a truck carrying roofing materials to the school as she arrived to work in the early morning recently.

Just a few hours later, she watched as the entire load from the truck was put in place on the roof.

It's been that way almost every day this summer at the MACCRAY Schools campus in Clara City, where a $40.7 million building is moving along right on schedule.

"They are very efficient. Very, very efficient," Broderius said.

Timing is everything for this project, and it could not be better. In November 2019, voters approved the improvements. Bonds for the project were awarded in January 2020 as interest rates reached a historic low. And the bids for the project's construction were awarded before prices for materials skyrocketed and before shortages and delays became the norm.

Broderius pointed out that there have been no significant shortages in building supplies to interrupt the construction progress. The dry summer has also been a benefit for the project, she said.

Dan Hiemenz, project manager with ICS Construction, confirmed the superintendent's assessment of the district's good fortune. "We got really lucky," he said. Right now, he pointed out, many are nervous about putting projects out for bidding due to rising costs and supply issues.

With project costs coming in under projections for MACCRAY, the district was able to add two classrooms to the new elementary that will house prekindergarten through fifth grade.

The East and West Elementary Schools in Raymond and Maynard will operate this school year and then be closed. The district is still looking for possible new uses for those buildings.

Work got underway at the Clara City campus in May. Construction workers who are doing remodeling work in the junior and high school building are on target to vacate by Aug. 17, when nearly 800 students return to classes.

ICS is overseeing the two-year project to construct approximately 120,000 square feet of new building on the site, while also renovating about 35,000 square feet of space in the existing junior and senior high building. It was erected in the 1965-66 school year.

Steel has been erected for what will be the new pre-K-5 elementary school to accommodate up to 550 students. It will be connected to a middle school for grades 6-8 that will include new construction and remodeled space.

Both of these wings will join the high school, where the renovation work has been underway all summer. The media center has been upgraded as a technology center, a kitchen area upgraded, and the administrative offices have been completely remodeled as well.

The project includes separate classroom areas in both the elementary and high schools for special education.

New parking lots and roadways to the schools are also included. There will be a separate roadway to drop children off at school. Buses carrying students will arrive on a different side of the building.

The heavy lifting this summer has been done outside by a pair of 110-ton and 75-ton cranes. They set in place precast concrete panels shipped one-per-truck from Iroquois, South Dakota. Those panels now comprise the shell for a new three-station gymnasium.

The new gymnasium will allow the school to host large tournaments. It will hold a central court oriented east and west, and two full-sized courts running north and south.

Ground work will be getting underway soon on a 500-seat auditorium. Work ahead also will include construction on a science and technology center and new kitchens.

"Flexibility and innovation throughout. That's our goal," said Broderius as she led a tour through the construction area. She's already eyeing the new space for new opportunities: One of her hopes is to see a class on nutrition and cooking for senior high students.

The district is also discussing the possible of offering school-age child care in the facility.

Work will continue through the winter and into next summer. The project is on schedule to open the campus to all students at the start of the 2022-23 school year.