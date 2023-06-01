Times, TV info set for LSU football games vs. Grambling, Mississippi State

We already know that the LSU Tigers will begin the 2023 season in primetime when they face Florida State in Orlando at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. Now, times and broadcast details have been set for Weeks 2 and 3 contests against Grambling and Mississippi State.

The Tigers will face Grambling at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in a game that will be stream-only on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs and LSU’s second game against an HBCU school after it hosted Southern last season.

Then, on Sept. 16, the Tigers will travel to Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville to take on the Bulldogs for a morning kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

LSU took last season’s game 31-16 and hasn’t lost in Starkville since 2017. This will be the first time the Tigers have faced new MSU coach Zach Arnett, who took over after Mike Leach unexpectedly passed away in December.

