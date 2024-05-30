Times, TV schedule announced for Oregon football’s nonconference schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced kickoff times and TV designations for Oregon football’s first three games of the 2024 season this fall.

The Ducks will open their season against Idaho at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Autzen Stadium, will play the following week against Boise State at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, and will close nonconference play against Oregon State the following week at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Reser Stadium.

A little over a week ago the conference announced Oregon would play two Friday night games, Oct. 4 against Michigan State at home and Oct. 18 at Purdue.

Oregon football’s 2024 full schedule

Aug. 31 – Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 7 – Boise State, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Sept. 14 – at Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 21 – BYE

Sept. 28 – at UCLA* (TBD)

Oct. 4 (Fri.) – Michigan State*, 6 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 12 – Ohio State* (TBD)

Oct. 18 (Fri.) – at Purdue*, 5 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 26 – Illinois* (TBD)

Nov. 2 – at Michigan* (TBD)

Nov. 9 – Maryland* (TBD)

Nov. 16 – at Wisconsin* (TBD)

Nov. 30 – Washington* (TBD)

*Denotes Big Ten Conference game

