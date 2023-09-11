Times' Top Performances from last week: Sept. 4-10

Every Monday, the Beaver County Times will recognize both individual athletes and teams for their impressive performances that took place in the last week of high school sports action. Here are the standout efforts from the week of Sept. 4-10.

Boys Golf

AJ Boyer, Blackhawk

Boyer had another impressive week for the Cougars as he kicked off the week on Tuesday against Beaver when he shot a 39 in the team’s 209-228 win over the Bobcats. He followed that performance up the very next day as he shot a 38 in the team’s 192-259 win which marked the team’s lowest score in the past two years.

Moon's Zack Ross tees off during the section 5 WPIAL boys golf qualifier, Monday at Moon Golf Club.

Zack Ross, Moon Area

Ross put together an impressive round on Wednesday as he shot a 33 in the team’s tight 190-197 win over South Fayette.

Mitch Covert, Ellwood City

Even though the Wolverines came out on the losing end to Mohawk on Wednesday, Covert put together a team low 35 in the team’s 183-201 loss to Mohawk as Ellwood City falls to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in section play.

Girls Golf

Liv DeGori, Moon Area

DeGori strung together multiple strong rounds during the week as on Wednesday she helped the Lady Tigers to an impressive win 175-184 win over Seneca Valley, posting a 43 in their match on Wednesday. Then in the MAC Championships on Thursday, the freshman continued her dominant stretch for Moon this season as she shot three-under-par, sank five birdies individually, finishing first all while helping Moon Area secure back-to-back MAC Championship titles.

Angelina Schild, Moon Area

Schild also had an impressive showing this week for the Lady Tigers as she shot a 40 along with five pars in the team’s win over Seneca Valley. She followed that performance up a day later posting a 79 in the MAC Championships.

Boys Soccer

Riverside's Sean Love (12) and Quaker Valley's Cameron Diggins (10) compete for the ball during Tuesday night's game at Quaker Valley High School.

Cameron Diggins, Quaker Valley

Diggins was impressive on Tuesday for the Quakers as he recorded two goals and one assist in the team’s 9-0 win over Riverside.

Kyle Carlsen, Beaver Area

After defeating Hopewell in a thrilling match Tuesday where the Bobcats scored with 24 seconds remaining in the second half, Beaver Area came out firing on Thursday as they routed Ellwood City by a final score of 10-0. Carlsen provided a spark offensively as he netted four goals in the winning effort for the Bobcats.

Girls Soccer

Kendall Dydek, Moon Area

Dydek put together an impressive match for the Tigers on Wednesday as she netted two goals in the team’s 5-0 blowout win over West Allegheny.

Girls Tennis

Kristen Close, Quaker Valley

Close was electric in her win over Winchester Thruston’s Cicilia Gurgel on Tuesday as she won in straight sets defeating her opponent 6-1, 6-0 in the team’s 5-0 win over Winchester Thruston.

Jay Olawaiye, Quaker Valley

Olawaiye also had an impressive match on Tuesday as she defeated Marann Buckanouich in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 in the team’s shutout win over Winchester Thruston.

Ria Khazanchi, Moon Area

Khazanchi impressed on Tuesday for the Lady Tigers in the team’s 5-0 win over Shaker as she shut out her opponent in straight sets en route to the victory.

Rachel Harden, Central Valley

Harden was impressive in her match on Thursday against Kailyn Hamilton of Ellwood City as she defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets.

Girls Volleyball

Beaver’s Chloe List (23) and Kailyn Connelly (12) come down from the net after blocking a shot from Brentwood during their WPIAL 2A playoffs Wednesday at Central Valley High School. [Lucy Schaly/For BCT]

Chloe List, Beaver Area

List showed out once again this week for the Bobcats as she compiled 19 kills and nine digs in the team’s three-set win over Mohawk. She followed up that performance with 12 kills in yet another three-set victory this time over Shenango on Thursday.

Zoe Ringer, Beaver Area

Ringer was an assist machine for the Bobcats once again this week as she recorded 38 assists in the team’s win over Mohawk. She put together another 30+ assist performance compiling 33 assists in the team’s three set win over Shenango on Thursday.

Anna Hoover, Moon Area

Moon struggled this week dropping both of its matches to South Fayette and Oakland Catholic respectively but Hoover showed out for the Tigers as she compiled 25 digs in the 3-1 loss to the Lions. On Thursday, Hoover recorded five aces in the team’s loss to Oakland Catholic.

Boys Cross Country

Devon Montileone, Riverside

Montileone posted a time of 18:52 as Riverside defeated Rochester 24-31 on Tuesday while also falling to Hopewell 20-43.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Times' Top Performances from last week: Sept. 4-10