The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after the final week of the regular season.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. CORONA (25-3); Will be No. 1 seed in Division 1 playoffs; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-4-1); Thomas Bridges could be back pitching in playoffs; 3
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (22-6); Trinity League champions; 2
4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-8-1); Eagles could make a Division 1 title run; 4
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Nathan Aceves can be playoff ace; 5
6. WESTLAKE (24-4); Dylan Volantis keeps throwing shutouts; 6
7. SAN DIMAS (23-4); If the pitching holds out, beware in D1 playoffs; 8
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (21-6); Ranked No. 1 in Division 3; 11
9. MATER DEI (16-12); Monarchs should get Division 1 at-large berth; 9
10. LA MIRADA (21-6); Had three-game sweep of Gahr; 13
11 ARLINGTON (24-4); Pitching and defense key playoff run; 10
12. JSERRA (15-12-1); Lost three times to Servite; 7
13. CHAMINADE (19-9); Second-place finish in Mission League; 14
14. GAHR (17-9); Second place in league; 12
15. LOS ALAMITOS (21-7); Finished third in Surf League; 16
16. CALABASAS (19-9); Jordan Kingston ready for playoff opener; 15
17. PALOMA VALLEY (27-1); Impressive regular-season record; 17
18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-10); Finished fourth in Trinity League; 18
19. AQUINAS (22-6); Twelve-game winning streak; 20
20. FOOTHILL (20-8); Earned share of league title; 19
21. ALISO NIGUEL (18-7); Brandon Tatch's hitting, pitching has been key; 21
22. MARANATHA (21-6); Watch out for Zach Strickland in playoffs; 22
23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-9-1); Have pitching depth for playoffs; 23
24. BISHOP AMAT (18-8); Aaron Sandlin is 4-0; 24
25. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (18-9); Second place in Surf League; NR
