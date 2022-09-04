The Times' top 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison (0) runs the ball in Friday night's game between Mater Dei and Centennial in Corona. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A look at The Times' top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Corona Centennial, 43-20; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Bishop Amat, 42-7; vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic (at U of Oregon), Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1); lost to Mater Dei, 43-20; vs. JSerra, Friday; 3

4. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0); def. Mission Viejo, 35-30; at Leuzinger, Friday; 8

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); idle; vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen (at Saddleback College), Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); lost to Long Beach Poly, 35-30; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 4

7. CHAMINADE (3-0); def. Birmingham., 35-0; at Crespi, Friday; 9

8. WARREN (2-0); def. El Cajon Grossmont, 56-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 10

9. EDISON (3-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 34-13; vs. Palos Verdes (at Westminster), Thursday; 19

10. NORCO (1-1); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 26-14; vs. Corona, Thursday; 12

11. LOS ALAMITOS (1-2); lost to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 33-28; vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday; 7

12. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0); def. Palos Verdes, 14-7; vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Friday; 11

13. JSERRA (2-1); def. Newport Harbor, 28-21; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 13

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1); lost to Edison, 34-13; vs. Damien (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 6

15. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carlsbad, 35-18; at Adelanto, Friday; 15

16. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 49-12; at Saugus, Thursday; 18

17. BISHOP AMAT (2-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; at Leuzinger, Sept. 16, Friday; 16

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1); lost to Norco, 26-14; at Valencia, Friday; 14

19. YORBA LINDA (3-0); def. Orange, 36-7; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; 20

20. GARDENA SERRA (1-2); def. Cathedral, 33-6; vs. Warren, Friday; 24

21. CYPRESS (3-0); def. Western, 44-20; at Katella, Sept. 15; 25

22. AYALA (3-0); def. Leuzinger 40-33; vs. Monrovia, Friday; NR

23. APPLE VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Valley, 56-51; at Victor Valley, Friday; NR

24. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-1); def. Santa Barbara, 28-20; at San Marcos, Friday; 22

25. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0); def. Garces, 35-14; vs. Fresno Central, Saturday; NR

