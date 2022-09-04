The Times' top 25 high school football rankings

The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Bryce Young's five touchdown passes were nothing all that new for Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner. Young didn't just throw for those touchdowns - all in the first half - he even ran for 100 yards and a score in No. 1 Alabama's 55-0 opening victory over Utah State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide began their quest for national title redemption with a not unexpected start-to-finish domination of the six-touchdown underdog Aggies (1-1).