The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake had eight hits in 12 at-bats during three games against Loyola. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (22-3); Clinched Big VIII title with Ethan Schiefelbein's shutout; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-5); Three-game sweep of Mater Dei; 3

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4-1); Bryce Rainer went eight for 12 last week; 4

4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-7-1); Second place in Trinity League; 2

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-7); Can clinch Surf League title this week; 5

6. WESTLAKE (21-3); Close Marmonte League with Oaks Christian series; 7

7. JSERRA (15-9-1); Holding down third place in Trinity League; 8

8. SAN DIMAS (20-4); Jude Favela is 7-1 with 1.20 ERA; 9

9 . MATER DEI (15-10); Won Boras Classic on Saturday; 6

10. ARLINGTON (23-2); Can clinch River Valley League title; 11

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-6); Second place in Big VIII League; 10

12. GAHR (17-6); Three-game series with La Mirada; 24

13. LA MIRADA (18-6); 2-0 win over Corona on Saturday; 13

14. CHAMINADE (17-9); Lost two of three to Bishop Alemany; 12

15. CALABASAS (16-8); Lost two games to Oaks Christian; 14

16. LOS ALAMITOS (20-6); Two-game series vs. Huntington Beach; 18

17. PALOMA VALLEY (25-1); Ranked No. 3 in Division 2; 20

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-8); Braves are staying competitive; 15

19. FOOTHILL (19-7); Coming off sweep of Villa Park; NR

20. AQUINAS (18-6); Closing in on league title; 21

21. ALISO NIGUEL (16-7); Two-game sweep of San Clemente; 25

22. MARANATHA (17-6); Olympic League champion; 22

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8-1); Close out regular season against Crespi; 17

24. BISHOP AMAT (16-7); Del Rey League champion; NR

25. SOUTH HILLS (18-7); Tied with Walnut in league race; 23

