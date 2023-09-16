How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared

Sierra Canyon wide receiver Jae'on Young can't quite get to a pass in the end zone Friday during a win over Orange Lutheran. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 4 (games Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Baltimore St. Frances, Sept. 22

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

3. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 40-6; vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Sept. 22

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); idle; at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 22

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); lost to Sierra Canyon, 40-6; at JSerra, Sept. 29

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); def. Lakewood, 48-19; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29

7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0); def. Edison, 31-7; vs. Murrieta Valley, Sept. 22

8. JSERRA (3-1); lost to Clovis North, 23-7; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29

9. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Los Alamitos, 34-28 (3OT); at Washington (D.C.) St. John's, Sept. 23

10. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); lost to Mission Viejo, 34-28 (3OT); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Oaks Christian, 26-13; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 29

12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-0); def. Bishop Amat, 31-20; at Vista Murrieta, Sept. 22

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

14. PALOS VERDES (5-0); def. Wilmington Banning, 49-18; at Santa Monica, Sept. 29

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 26-13; at Loyola, Sept. 22

16. SERVITE (3-1); idle; at St. Paul, Sept. 22

17. EDISON (1-3); lost to San Clemente, 31-7; vs. Corona del Mar, Sept. 29

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1); def. King, 48-24 (Thur.); at San Clemente, Sept. 22

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0); def. San Marcos, 49-14; vs. Dos Pueblos, Sept. 22

20. VILLA PARK (4-0); def. Chula Vista Eastlake, 45-0 (Thur.); at Mira Costa, Sept. 22

21. OAK HILLS (4-1); lost to St. Bonaventure, 23-21; at Hesperia, Sept. 28

22. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-20; at El Modena, Sept. 21

23. WARREN (3-2); def. Culver City, 42-36; at Mayfair, Sept. 29

24. DAMIEN (5-0); def. Charter Oak, 35-0; vs. La Serna, Sept. 22

25. CAJON (3-1); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 34-0; vs. Etiwanda, Sept. 29

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.