How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 9 (results Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. JSerra, 42-20; vs. Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 27

2. MATER DEI (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-13 (Thur.); vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 27

3. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); def. Gardena Serra, 35-28; vs. Chaminade, Oct. 27

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 63-27; at Norco, Oct. 27

5. LONG BEACH POLY (8-1); def. Compton, 50-6; at Long Beach Jordan, Oct. 27

6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-0); def. Damien, 36-35; at Upland, Oct. 27

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4); lost to Mater Dei, 55-13 (Thur.); vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Oct. 27

8. PALOS VERDES (9-0); def. Culver City, 34-31; at Peninsula, Oct. 27

9. GARDENA SERRA (6-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-28; vs. Bishop Alemany, Oct. 27

10. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1); def. Capistrano Valley, 35-18; vs. Tesoro, Oct. 27

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-5); lost to Servite, 50-42; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 27

12. JSERRA (4-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-20; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Oct. 27

13. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 63-13; vs. Edison at Veterans Stadium, Oct. 27

14. MISSION VIEJO (6-3); def, Tesoro, 36-0; at Capistrano Valley, Oct. 27

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 63-27; at Vista Murrieta, Oct. 27

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Simi Valley, 48-10; vs. St. Bonaventure, Oct. 27

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (9-0); def. Rio Mesa, 28-3; at Oxnard, Oct. 27

18. DAMIEN (8-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 36-35; at Etiwanda, Oct. 27

19. SERVITE (5-4); def. Santa Margarita, 50-42; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Oct. 27

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-1); lost to Trabuco Hills, 24-17; at Aliso Niguel, Oct. 27

21. WARREN (7-2); def. La Mirada, 40-6; vs. Dominguez, Oct. 27

22. VALENCIA (8-1); def. Hart, 37-7; at Canyon Country Canyon, Oct. 27

23. UPLAND (7-2); def. Chino Hills, 42-21; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 27

24. CHAMINADE (5-4); lost to Bishop Amat, 35-17; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 27

25. VISTA MURRIETA (6-3); lost to Eastvale Roosevelt, 28-21; vs. Murrieta Valley, Oct. 27

