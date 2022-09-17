How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games Friday unless noted).
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. Mililani (Hawaii), 42-14| at JSerra, Sept. 30
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday | vs. Modesto Central Catholic, Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Temecula Valley, 58-15 | at Chaparral, Sept. 30
4. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0) def. Lakewood, 42-6 | at Millikan, Sept. 30
5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 69-49 (Thursday) | at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 30
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) def. Alemany, 45-8 | at Leuzinger, Friday
7. CHAMINADE (5-0) def. Loyola, 48-10 |at Alemany, Sept. 30
8. EDISON (5-0) def. San Clemente, 21-16 | at Huntington Beach, Sept. 30
9. NORCO (2-2) lost to Citrus Valley, 43-20 | at Corona Santiago, Friday
10. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2) def. Santa Margarita, 69-49 (Thursday) | at Newport Harbor, Sept. 30
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 37-14 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30
12. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 20-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sept. 30
13. JSERRA (3-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-18 | vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 30
14. INGLEWOOD (4-0) vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Saturday | at Hawthorne, Sept. 30
15. BISHOP AMAT (3-1) def. Leuzinger, 38-14 | at Damien, Friday
16. WARREN (3-1) def. Culver City, 54-20 | vs. Mayfair, Sept. 30
17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2) lost to JSerra, 34-18| vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday
18. YORBA LINDA (5-0) def. Simi Valley, 33-14 | at El Dorado, Sept. 30
19. CYPRESS (4-0) def. Katella, 40-0 (Thursday) | vs. Capistrano Valley (at Western), Friday
20. AYALA (5-0) def. Chino Hills, 20-19 | vs. Citrus Valley, Friday
21. APPLE VALLEY (4-1) def. Silverado, 41-0 | at Serrano, Sept. 29
22. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1) def. Dos Pueblos, 49-3 | at Ventura, Friday
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-1) lost to Edison, 21-16 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday
24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 20-14 | vs. Loyola, Friday
25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) def. San Juan Hills, 27-22 (Thursday) | at Fountain Valley, Sept. 29
