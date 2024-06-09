The Times' All-Star baseball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 All-Star baseball team:

Pitcher, Ethan Schiefelbein, Corona, Sr. : The UCLA commit went 8-0 with a 0.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 52 innings in leading the Panthers to a 30-win season and Southern Section Division 1 championship.

Pitcher, Boston Bateman, Camarillo, Sr.: The Louisiana State commit went 11-1 with an 0.54 ERA and allowed only 10 hits in 64 1/3 innings for the Division 4 champions.

Utility, Seth Hernandez, Corona, Jr.: The Vanderbilt commit and top pro prospect for 2025 hit eight home runs, drove in 34 runs and was 9-0 on the mound with a 0.62 ERA.

Catcher, Josh Springer, Corona, Sr.: The Oregon commit never missed a game in four years, He batted .381 with 40 hits this season.

Infielder, Brody Schumaker, Santa Margarita, So.: The Texas Christian commit was the Trinity League co-MVP, playing second base and hitting .383.

Infielder, Bryce Rainer, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.: The Texas commit finished with 49 hits and a .505 batting average with 17 stolen bases as Mission League MVP. He had nine saves as the closer.

Infielder, Billy Carlson, Corona, Jr. : The Vanderbilt commit had three huge home runs during the Division 1 playoffs while serving as the team’s closer. He finished with a .367 average.

Infielder, Nate Castellon, Calabasas, Sr.: The Cal Poly SLO commit finished with 43 hits and a .500 batting average, including 10 stolen bases, while playing shortstop.

Outfielder, Anthony Pack, Long Beach Millikan, Jr. : The Texas commit hit .394 with three doubles and and three triples, scored 30 runs and had 11 stolen bases for the Moore League champions.

Outfielder, Trevor Goldenetz, Huntington Beach, Jr.: The Texas Christian commit finished with a .394 average and delivered clutch hits in the big games all season.

Outfielder, Noah Malone, South Hills, Sr.: The Loyola Marymount commit batted .388 with 33 hits and four home runs.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.